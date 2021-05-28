Russian Foreign Ministry protests against provocations near embassy in Kiev

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has protested against provocations staged near the Russian embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"On May 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine’s Charge d'Affaires Vasily Pokotilo and strongly protested against the ongoing inflammatory activities taking place near the Russian embassy in Kiev," the statement reads.

"The Russian embassy sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry following one such incident," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The ministry pointed out that on May 26, "members of Ukrainian radical nationalist organizations put on something of a show" near the embassy building, "blocking its central entrance and chanting threats and insults against Russia and the Russian leadership." According to the ministry, Russia "views this provocation as another blatant violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations on the part of Ukraine." "We demanded that Ukraine finally take steps to put an end to such activities, create conditions for the normal operation of the Russian diplomatic mission and ensure its security," the statement said.