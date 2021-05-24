Russia ready to discuss any issues on bilateral agenda at summit with US, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to discuss any issues on the agenda of Russian-US relations at a future presidential meeting, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the weekly Argumenty i Fakty in an interview.

"In the most general terms I can say that, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed more than once, we are prepared to consider and address any issues on the bilateral agenda and also to work together on settling regional problems and regional conflicts and crises. It is most important for the dialogue to be based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and accommodation of each other's interests."