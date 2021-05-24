Russia ready to discuss any issues on bilateral agenda at summit with US, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to discuss any issues on the agenda of Russian-US relations at a future presidential meeting, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the weekly Argumenty i Fakty in an interview.
"In the most general terms I can say that, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed more than once, we are prepared to consider and address any issues on the bilateral agenda and also to work together on settling regional problems and regional conflicts and crises. It is most important for the dialogue to be based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and accommodation of each other's interests."
Lavrov explained that preparations of proposals for the agenda was part of the process of studying the US initiative for a summit meeting, but in the final count it will be up to the national leaders to select the issues to be discussed at the summit.
On April 13, Putin and Biden held their second phone conversation at Washington’s initiative since the US leader took office. The US president invited his Russian counterpart to hold a personal meeting in a third country in the coming months. Later, Biden explained that he was talking about a meeting in summer in Europe. The US leader will be there in mid-June to attend the G7 and NATO summits. The meeting of the G7 will take place on June 11-13 in Great Britain, while the meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - in the Belgian capital on June 14 .