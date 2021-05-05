Russia ready to share ideas on how to restart Mideast peace talks, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to share its ideas on how to restart the negotiations on the Middle East peace process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, opening talks with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about the lack of promising agreements on restarting the peace process and peace talks. We are ready to help, we have some ideas. Today’s meeting with you is particularly important for us," Lavrov pointed out.

"It will be important for us to hear your view of the situation in the Middle East, North Africa and, first and foremost, in Palestine," the Russian top diplomat emphasized, addressing his Palestinian counterpart.

The Russian Foreign Minister’s Special Envoy for the Middle East Settlement Vladimir Safrnonkov during a video conference involving the special representatives of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators (Russia, the United States, the United Nations and the European Union) in April reiterated Moscow’s position about the need to hold a four-party ministerial meeting as soon as possible.