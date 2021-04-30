Putin expresses condolences to Netanyahu over casualties at religious festival

Death toll in stand collapse during religious holiday in Israel rises to 44 - newspaper

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing deepest condolences over numerous casualties as a result of a tragedy at a religious festival, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

Earlier, it was reported that as a result of a walkway collapsing during the Lag B’Omer religious celebration in the vicinity of Mount Meron near Safed in northern Israel, 44 people were killed and 150 were injured.

"Russia shares the sorrow of the friendly people of Israel," Putin noted in the telegram.