Entire world, Russia, will try to prevent another Srebrenica in Ukraine, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The entire world, including Russia, will undertake measures to prevent a repetition of the 1995 Srebrenica events in Ukraine in case a full-scale military action resumes there, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"In case military actions begin [in Ukraine] and in case of a potential repetition of a human catastrophe similar to Srebrenica there that, by the way, President Putin has already spoken about, not a single country in the world will remain indifferent. And all countries, including Russia, will undertake measures in order for such tragedies not to be repeated. The entire world, all civilized countries and European states in case of another Srebrenica in southeastern Ukraine will counteract this in every way possible in order to prevent the catastrophe," the Kremlin representative noted.

The spokesman explained that a threat of a repetition of events of the Yugoslav conflict in Ukraine is related to uncontrolled actions of various units of the country’s armed forces, dominating nationalistic moods as well as to hate mongering against residents of the Donbass republics.

Tensions in Donbass, where an agreement was reached on July 22, 2020, on additional measures to a ceasefire, resurfaced at the end of February - beginning of March 2021. Heavy gunfire resumed along the line of engagement resulting in casualties on both sides, with civilians among them. Kiev rushed to pin the blame on the Donbass republics. The republics retaliated, pointing to Kiev not fulfilling the July accords as the main cause of the escalation.