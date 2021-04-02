US violates human rights obligations when it comes to treatment of migrants - diplomat

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The US treatment of migrants in temporary detention centers on the border with Mexico is a blatant violation of international human rights obligations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"The actions of Washington when it comes to the treatment of migrants at temporary detention centers, namely of underage persons, can be qualified as a blatant violation of international human rights obligations," she said.

Zakharova added that the migration crisis on the US-Mexican border is reaching the proportions of a humanitarian disaster. "The holding conditions of illegal migrants can in many ways be considered torture and inhumane treatment," the diplomat said, stressing that the situation requires interference of international mechanisms, such as the UN Human Rights Committee and the Committee Against Torture.

Earlier, Republican member of the US House of Representatives Andy Biggs said in an op-ed written for The Hill newspaper that US President Joe Biden fails to recognize the onslaught of migrants on the border with Mexico as a crisis.