Russia warns UN about West’s dangerous policy of neocolonialism

UNITED NATIONS, March 25. /TASS/. The policy of aggressive neocolonialism pursued by Western countries poses a threat, spokesperson for the Russian permanent mission to the UN Stepan Kuzmenkov said when speaking at the UN General Assembly meeting dedicated to the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

"We are forced to note that the policy of aggressive neocolonialism advanced by Western states did not go anywhere and poses a threat," he underlined.

According to the diplomat, many countries "defending sovereignty and independent foreign policy course are subjected to economic blockade, illegitimate unilateral sanctions, while their domestic affairs are openly targeted by interference." "This vicious practice runs counter to norms and principles of the UN Charter, and it should be ended," Kuzmenkov underscored.

He added that Russia believes it is fair "to raise the issue of not only offering apologies for committed evil deeds but also of paying compensation for the moral and material damage dealt to African states.".