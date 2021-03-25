West clearly seeks to contain and suppress Russia, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The West’s policy aimed at containing and suppressing Russia has remain unchanged, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
When asked if the Kremlin shared the opinion that Russia was facing "a psychological war," he said, going on to point out, "a deliberate policy aimed at containing and suppressing Russia is clear enough." "Indeed, it is ongoing and is visible to the naked eye," Peskov added.
According to him, "attempts to impose democracy almost by force have clearly been going on, perhaps, since the collapse of the Soviet Union." "They are getting more refined with time and involve new and advanced technology tools," the Russian presidential spokesman noted. He said that the so called soft power was sometimes employed to achieve "unusual and tough goals."
Peskov emphasized that Russia valued cultural and humanitarian exchanges with other countries but opposed attempts to impose values on others.