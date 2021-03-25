West clearly seeks to contain and suppress Russia, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The West’s policy aimed at containing and suppressing Russia has remain unchanged, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

When asked if the Kremlin shared the opinion that Russia was facing "a psychological war," he said, going on to point out, "a deliberate policy aimed at containing and suppressing Russia is clear enough." "Indeed, it is ongoing and is visible to the naked eye," Peskov added.