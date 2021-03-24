West seeks to destabilize situation in Belarus, says Russian envoy

GENEVA, March 24. /TASS/. The draft resolution on Belarus, submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on behalf of Western countries, is aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"The draft resolution on Belarus, submitted to the UNHRC, as well as the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the West against Minsk, are aimed at destabilizing the internal political situation in the country and putting pressure on the Belarusian authorities through the Council," the tweet reads.

"At the behest of the Western states, the UNHRC is trying to act as a judge, determining the legality or illegality of the past elections and the legitimacy of the elected national authorities. Such an approach grossly violates the principles of the UN Charter," Gatilov added.

The draft resolution on Belarus was submitted to the UNHRC and put to the vote Portugal on behalf of the EU. The document says that human rights violations related to the 2020 presidential election continue to occur in Belarus. The draft resolution calls on the United Nations high commissioner for human rights to monitor the human rights situation in Belarus and facilitate efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9, 2020. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12%, refused to recognize the election’s results and left Belarus. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote.