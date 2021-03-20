Russian ambassador thanks US citizens for letters with apologies for Washington’s moves

WASHINGTON, March 20. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on Friday thanked US citizens who had sent to the Russian embassy letters expressing support for friendly Russian-US relations and apologizing for Washington’s ill-considered moves towards Moscow.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the citizens of the United States who have sent to the Embassy letters in support of the development of friendly relations between Russia and the United States. Many people expressed their disagreement and apologized for the ill-considered statements about the Russian Federation made recently from Washington," Antonov said in a statement, posted on the embassy’s Facebook page.

"I am deeply touched by the caring and active position of ordinary Americans who understand that dialogue between our countries should be based on mutual respect and equality. This approach of U.S. citizens indicates that a potential for normalizing ties between the peoples of Russia and the United States is still there," he continued.

"I hope that the Administration will heed the voices of the voters and discontinue its course aimed at further devastation of the already excessively confrontational relations," the ambassador added.

Interviewed on the ABC television network on Wednesday US President Joe Biden said that the Russian leadership would have to "pay a price" for Moscow’s alleged intervention in US elections. Moreover, Biden replied in the affirmative, when asked if he regarded Putin as a "killer."

The Russian Embassy in the United States said on Facebook on Wednesday that "on March 20, Ambassador of Russia to the United States Anatoly Antonov is leaving for Moscow for consultations." Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that Antonov had been invited to Moscow for consultations on ways to mend Russia-US ties.