Kremlin notes Russia taking steps to hedge risks from more potential US sanctions

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia has been compelled to take measures to shield its interests and diminish all risks from more possible US sanctions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday, commenting on news that Washington may soon announce new restrictive measures against Moscow.

"Of course, we are forced to take all necessary measures in order to hedge any risks associated with possible sanctions and to protect the interests of our country as much as possible," Peskov stated.