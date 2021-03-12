No Western sanctions can change Crimea’s status as part of Russia - Russian mission

"As for Crimea, this subject is closed. Crimea’s residents have made their choice freely and voluntarily, in full conformity with the United Nations Charter. They will tell about it on March 17. Whichever sanctions you impose, whichever provocations you back, nothing will change this reality," he said during an Arria-formula meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

UNITED NATIONS, March 12. /TASS/. No Western sanctions or provocations can ever change the fact that Crimea is part of Russia, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"So, my advice to Ukrainian colleagues is to correct the mistakes of the past and stop indulging in anti-Russian activities instead of working in the interests of Ukraine," the Russian diplomat said. "We miss our good neighbors and will be glad to receive them and all of you in prosperous Crimea."

Estonia called an Arria-formula informal meeting of the UN Security Council on the seventh anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Delegates from Western and a number of Eastern European nations condemned "Crimea’s annexation" and "Russia’s aggression in eastern Ukraine." Such meetings are initiated by Western nations on such days every year.

Initially, Estonia planned to call a ministerial meeting on that matter but only the Canadian top diplomat agreed to take part. France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States were represented by their UN envoys or foreign ministry officials.

Russia plans to hold an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council on March 17. Crimean Tatar delegates are expected to tell about the situation in Crimea.

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russians, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities brought to power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaties on March 18, 2014. The documents were ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly, or bicameral parliament, on March 21.

Despite the absolutely convincing results of the referendum, Ukraine, the United States, and the European Union keep on refusing to recognize Crimea as a part of Russia.

Arria-formula meetings have been practiced since 1992 and received their name from Venezuelan Ambassador Diego Arria, who initiated this format.

An Arria-formula meeting can be called by any Security Council member who can invite rapporteurs from among public figures or non-government organizations. Other nations cannot block such a meeting but can dodge participation. Such meetings are not held at the Security Council premises and yield no resolutions or official documents.