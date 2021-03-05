European nations preferring politicking around vaccines to caring about people’s health

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. European nations are playing political games around coronavirus vaccines instead of taking care of their people’s health, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"If they think that amid the pandemic, in a period when their schedules of vaccine supplies are broken or upset, or when they simply have no vaccines and when they have a possibility to cooperate with countries that which develop such vaccines, they prefer politicking to common sense and their people’s health, I don’t care whether they could be back on a path of normal relations or a thaw [in relations with Russia]. These are their own problems," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the Russian diplomat, problems with European solidarity "spilled out like dirty linen from a laundry basket" in 2020. "They are trying to hide it this or that way, being fully aware how unsavory they look," she added.