Navalny’s words about being tailed by special services are ridiculous — Russia’s EU envoy

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexei Navalny’s allegations that he was followed on his trips by agents of the special services, who were trying to poison him, sound ridiculous, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

When asked by the reporters to comment on Navalny’s latest video in which he blames the Russian special services for his poisoning, Chizhov noted that those allegations had no logic.

"On the one hand, it looks comical," the diplomat said. "On the other hand, [this situation] brings up numerous questions about who initially stood to benefit from that."

"It is obvious that against a backdrop of pandemic and other news, Navalny’s fate has begun receding into the shadows. Perhaps, the man felt offended and decided to keep up the interest [in his affair]," Chizhov assumed. "It is also interesting that originally he put the blame on one of our special services, but now his focus has shifted to the other."