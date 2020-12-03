Flawed exceptionalism: Lavrov slams West’s contempt for other nations’ bona fide interests

MOSCOW, December 3./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has taken Western countries to task over their unwillingness to ditch their confrontational stances and contemptuous arrogance towards the legitimate interests of other nations.

"The West’s unwillingness to abandon confrontational bloc approaches, and its arrogant attitude towards the legitimate interests of other nations, stemming from the feeling of their own ‘exceptionalism’ remains a stumbling block," the top diplomat said in a video address to the OSCE Ministerial Council on Thursday.

"A policy to replace international law with a certain order based on guidelines, leads to an increasingly rigid and unfair game without rules and with an abundance of fake news and double standards. The less any real facts are behind the orchestrated media campaigns the ever more aggressive they become," Lavrov pointed out.

The coronavirus pandemic came as an additional factor of disruption and anxiety in global relations. Meanwhile, the global crisis has "clearly demonstrated the need to jointly hammer out systemic solutions to common challenges, and acting against threats that are real, and not far-fetched," Lavrov stressed.