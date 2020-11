MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers the cause for sanctions against Russian high-ranking officials over the incident with blogger Alexey Navalny "more than dubious," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RT TV channel published on Friday.

"The cause for these sanctions was more than dubious, the sanctions were unprecedented due to the questionable reason of including in them top representatives of the presidential administration," he emphasized.