US policy on Russia unlikely to change under Biden, Lavrov says

"As for the Russian track, frankly speaking, our political scientists (and I agree with them in general) don’t expect any revolutionary changes [in the US foreign policy]," Lavrov said. "It’s not a very good idea to make any forecasts at this stage," he noted.

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. US policy on Russia is unlikely to change if Joe Biden is elected president, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Russian and foreign media on Thursday.

Russia’s top diplomat stressed that the US "is deeply split" and the outcome of the presidential election showed this. In order to prevent a split, responsible politicians should promote some ideas, which will unite the American people, he stressed.

Many observers believe that one of these common grounds could be the relations with Russia, Lavrov noted. He recalled that over the past years massive Russophobia became a part of political culture in the US society. "It will be regrettable if they try to reunite America as a nation on such Russophobe basis," he said. "We’ll see."

Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.