Putin, Argentine president discuss agreements on Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and Argentina, Vladimir Putin and Alberto Fernandez, focused in a phone call on prospects for the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Argentina, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the Argentine Republic Alberto Fernandez held a telephone conversation at the Argentine side’s request," the statement said. "Particular attention was drawn to response to the spread of coronavirus. [They] discussed prospects for implementation of the current agreements on the use of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the Argentine Republic."

The Kremlin’s press office pointed out that during the conversation the presidents confirmed their intention to enhance mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all the sectors, including the commercial and economic field. They agreed to maintain contacts at various levels.

On November 3, Fernandez said that his country is capable of purchasing 25 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in December-January. According to Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), vaccines for the South American republic will be produced by RDIF partners in India, China and South Korea.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. The injection passed clinical trials in June-July. The vaccine is based on an already known platform that was used to create a number of other injections. The Russian Health Ministry underlined that judging by the experience of using such vaccines, they are capable of providing a long-term immunity for up to two years.