Moscow ready not to deploy 9M729 missiles in European Russia, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is prepared to refrain from deploying in its European part the 9M729 missiles, which Washington regards as a violation of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, but on the condition of reciprocal steps by the NATO countries.

"While staying committed to the consistent position, the 9M729 missile is in full conformity with the terminated INF Treaty. Russia nevertheless is prepared to act in accordance with good will and to refrain from deploying the 9M729 missiles on its European territory, but on the condition of reciprocal steps by NATO countries, which will rule out the deployment in Europe of weapons that were prohibited under the INF Treaty," Putin said in a statement issued on Monday.

The Russian leader suggested considering "specific options of mutual verification measures for lifting the existing concerns."

"In part, it might be possible to consider verification measures regarding the Aegis Ashore systems equipped with Mk 41 launchers at US and NATO bases in Europe and the 9M729 missiles at Russian military facilities in the Kaliningrad Region," Putin said. "The purpose of such verification measures would be to confirm the absence from the facilities, encompassed by the agreements, of ground-launched intermediate and shorter range missiles as well as weapons whose parameters and classification have remained a controversy between the two parties (Russia's missile 9M729).