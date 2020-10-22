Russian-Belarusian intelligence cooperation unrelated to events in Belarus — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russian and Belarusian intelligence agencies is unrelated to the events in the republic after the election but is maintained constantly within the Union State, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"As you can see, this is about the cooperation between foreign intelligence agencies. Within the Union State, there are mechanisms of cooperation in all areas, including the work of intelligence services," the Kremlin spokesman stated, commenting on the meeting between head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The cooperation is taking place on a large scale, and it is unrelated to the events in Belarus," Peskov noted.

The Kremlin official added that both countries’ intelligence agencies exchange information, organize joint events and make mutual visits. "This is completely normal cooperation within the Union State," Peskov stated.

Peskov did not disclose the agenda of Naryshkin’s meeting with Lukashenko. "I cannot tell you. This is a rather sensitive area of work and cooperation, so this information cannot be made public," the spokesman stated.

Earlier on Thursday, Naryshkin met with Lukashenko in Minsk. He noted that both countries’ intelligence agencies have great potential to defend the countries’ interests and react to arising threats and challenges. Lukashenko thanked the Russian foreign intelligence chief for providing information to Belarus on a regular basis.