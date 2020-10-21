Russian consulate says notified by US authorities about detention of Russian national

NEW YORK, October 22. /TASS/. The US law enforcement agencies have notified Russian diplomats about the detention of a Russian national on charges of conspiracy to illegally export electronics, the Russian consulate general in New York said on Wednesday.

"Today, the consulate general received a notification from the US law enforcement agencies about the detention of a Russian national (the only one from the US Department of Justice) as a member of an international criminal group on charges of conspiracy to illegally export electronics," the consulate wrote on its Twitter account.

The consulates’ press secretary, Alexei Topolsky, told TASS earlier that Russian diplomats had contacted the US Department of State asking to say whether there were Russian nationals among those detained.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said on Monday that seven people - Akmal Asadov, Sayuz Daibagiya, Anton Perevoznikov, Shokhrukh Saidov, Marat Shadkhin, Kirill Sokhonchuk and Zokir Iskanderov - had been arrested in New York, one more person - Azamat Bobomurodov - in Illinois, and two more were still wanted on charges of transportation of stolen property worth more than 50 million US dollars, failure to provide exports information, illegal exports of electronics and conspiracy.