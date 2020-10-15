EU’s illegitimate sanctions will have serious consequences, warns Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 15, /TASS/. The European Union’s illegitimate sanctions will have serious consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday at a meeting with Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Maria Schmid in Brussels.
"The sides discussed in detail the current situation in relations between Russia and the European Union. It was stressed that the European Union’ confrontational policy, including yet another batch of illegitimate sanctions, will have serious consequences," the Russian foreign ministry said, adding that the sides also exchanged views on a number of current issues of the international agenda.
According to earlier reports, the European Union blacklisted a number of Russian nationals over the incident with opposition blogger Alexey Navalny. Among those added to the list are Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, first deputy head of the Russian president’s administration Sergei Kiriyenko, chief of the presidential domestic policy directorate in the presidential executive office Andrei Yarin, Deputy Defense Ministers Pavel Popov and Alexei Krivoruchko and Plenipotentiary Representative of the Russian president in the Siberian Federal District Sergei Menyailo.
Apart from that, Russian businessman and CEO of Concord company Yevgeny Prigozhin was put on the European Union’s sanction list for alleged violation of the anti-Libyan sanctions.