EU’s illegitimate sanctions will have serious consequences, warns Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 15, /TASS/. The European Union’s illegitimate sanctions will have serious consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday at a meeting with Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Maria Schmid in Brussels.

"The sides discussed in detail the current situation in relations between Russia and the European Union. It was stressed that the European Union’ confrontational policy, including yet another batch of illegitimate sanctions, will have serious consequences," the Russian foreign ministry said, adding that the sides also exchanged views on a number of current issues of the international agenda.