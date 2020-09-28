Russia never meddles in internal affairs of its neighbors, says Putin

SOCHI, September 28./TASS/. Russia never meddles in internal affairs of the neighboring countries and it always supports their authorities in efforts to stabilize the situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Monday.

"You know, we never meddle in internal affairs of our neighbors, or any other country, but we always support efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation, at a full-fledged dialogue between political forces, we always support the authorities in power in their bid to stabilize the situation, and we will also unfailingly behave this way towards Kyrgyzstan," Putin told his counterpart.

The Russian leader said that he was also referring to economic aid to the country. "Whenever we meet, you raise the issue of support for citizens of Kyrgyzstan working in Russia. With this in view, we have adopted certain decision, and we will certainly continue addressing this issue," Putin said.

The Russian president offered his counterpart to continue the conversation at a working lunch, stressing that they could discuss all matters in that format.