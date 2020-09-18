US attempts to forge anti-Chinese alliances threaten global security - Russian diplomat

WASHINGTON, September 18. /TASS/. Washington’s attempts to forge anti-Chinese alliance across the world threaten global security and Russian will never join any alliances against third countries, including against China, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Japan’s Nikkei Asian Review. The text was posted on the Russian embassy’s Facebook about on Friday.

"We believe that the US attempts to create anti-Chinese alliances around the world are counterproductive. They present a threat to international security and stability. Russia, for its part, will never participate in coalitions against third countries, including China," he said.

"The aggravation of relations between the US and China does not meet the interests of Russia and the entire international community," the Russian diplomat noted. "A possible continuation of the trade war between Washington and Beijing is a threat to the global economy."

In his words, gaps in relations between the United States and China are growing wider but "the hope remains that the two countries will be able to solve their problems by diplomatic means."

"We expect that common sense will prevail," Antonov stressed.

"Russia has established contacts with both states. We have experience in resolving inter-state disputes in various regions of the world. If somewhere there is a need for our balancing efforts, we provide them. But we do not impose ourselves," he added.