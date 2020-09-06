Berlin deliberately delays investigation in Navalny case - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Berlin, which calls on Moscow to take urgent steps on investigating the situation with Russian blogger Alexei Navalny, is deliberately delaying this process by not responding to Russia’s request, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Sunday.

According to the diplomat, Berlin’s justice department received a request from Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office, which was sent on August 27, only on Friday. "Where is this urgency on which you are insisting? It is the German side that lacks it very much," she stressed.

"By not sending the response Berlin is stonewalling the investigation process, which it has been demanding. Is this done on purpose?" Zakharova said.