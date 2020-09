MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no detailed information yet regarding Belarus’ statement the row over alleged poisoning of blogger Alexei Navalny might have been a result of a fake.

"For now, we have no details," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked for a comment on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s statement about an intercepted conversation between Warsaw and Berlin indicating that Navalny’s poisoning was a fake.