MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that the Russian nationals detained in Belarus overnight into July 29 will be released soon, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to Peskov, no information has been provided so far to justify the Russians’ detention.

"However, we hope and even are convinced that our Belarusian counterparts will tackle the issue and release the Russian citizens soon," he said.