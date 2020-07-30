Russian citizens detained in Belarus testify

MINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Russian citizens detained in Belarus are testifying in due course of the investigation, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Andrey Ravkov told journalists on Thursday.

"They are testifying," he said.

The state secretary of the Security Council arrived at the Central Election Committee headquarters on Thursday where a meeting with presidential candidates is held.

The detention of 33 Russian citizens in Belarus who are allegedly employees of a private military company occurred on the night of July 29. According to the Belarusian side, on Wednesday night 32 people were apprehended at a sanitarium near Minsk, while one more individual was arrested in southern Belarus. A probe was launched.