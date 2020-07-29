Kremlin slams US senator’s remark on Nemtsov murder as ritual Russophobia

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Russophobic statements made by US senators regarding Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov’s murder committed five years ago are linked to the US presidential race, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, voicing doubt that they could obtain new data that Russian investigators don’t have.

"We don’t think that the American senator has any information about Nemtsov’s murder. He hardly has any data, which our investigative, judicial or other bodies don’t have," Peskov said, commenting on a remark by Senator Roger Wicker on concealing data on Nemtsov’s killing.

According to Peskov, "most likely this is another statement in a series of ritual Russophobic statements during the election race." "This is most likely already a ritual for the US political establishment," he noted.

Boris Nemtsov, Russia’s former deputy prime minister and co-chairman of the PARNAS political party, was gunned down in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015. In July 2017, the Moscow District Military Court handed down prison sentences to five perpetrators ranging from 11 to 20 years in a maximum-security penal colony.