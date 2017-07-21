Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nemtsov’s daughter appeals against verdict on her father’s murder with Supreme Court

Society & Culture
July 21, 18:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, the convicts’ lawyers appealed the verdict

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Zhanna Nemtsova, a daughter of killed Russian opposition figure Boris Nemstov, has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against the court’s verdict handing down lengthy sentences to five convicts, her lawyers told TASS on Thursday.

"We ask to cancel the verdict and refer the case to prosecution for re-defining the crime incriminated to the defendants, from Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code to the graver one, Article 277 of the Russian Criminal Code (from a premeditated murder to encroachment on the life of a statesman or a public figure)," Olga Mikhailova said.

Read also

Defense lawyers ask Supreme Court to refer Nemtsov murder case for rehearing

Chechen leader calls sentence in Nemtsov murder case ‘strange’

Prosecution witnesses in Nemtsov’s case received threats, says prosecutor

Nemtsov’s convicted killers had ‘Plan B’ in store for his murder at Moscow hotel

Kremlin hopes masterminds behind Nemtsov murder will be found

Nemtsov’s murderers handed 11 to 20 years in penal colony

Article 277 stipulates longer prison terms and does not have limitation periods for punishment, the lawyers said. Besides, it gives the most correct definition to the crime.

"Nemtsov was a politician and public figure. Nobody can deny it, so we think that this crime can be defined correctly, namely under Article 277 of the Russian Criminal Code," Mikhailova and Vadim Prokhorov explained.

Earlier, the convicts’ lawyers appealed the verdict. They asked the Supreme Court to cancel the verdict and to refer the case for rehearing, starting with selection of the jury.

On July 13, Moscow’s District Military Court found all five of the defendants guilty of Nemtsov’s murder and handed them 11-to 20-year sentences in a maximum-security penal colony. The decision was made by Judge Yury Zhitnikov based on the jury’s guilty verdict.

That being said, the final sentence for the defendants is as follows: Zaur Dadayev received 20 years in prison and a fine of 100,000 rubles ($1,659), Anzor Gubashev - 19 years in prison and a fine of 100,000 rubles; Shadid Gubashev - 16 years behind bars and a fine of 100,000 rubles, Temirlan Eskerkhanov - 14 years’ imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 rubles, and Khamzat Bakhayev - 11 years behind bars and a fine of 100,000 rubles.

Nemtsov’s murder

Boris Nemtsov, former deputy prime minister under then-President Boris Yeltsin, co-chairman of the Parnas party and lawmaker of the Yaroslavl regional legislature, was gunned down in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murdering the politician: Zaur Dadayev, Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, Tamerlan Eskerkhanov and Khamzat Bakhayev. Another suspect, Beslan Shavanov, put up resistance to police and blew himself up.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nemtsov murder
Persons
Boris Nemtsov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs
14
Ghost ships and miraculous landscapes of Russia's Kamchatka
7
Moscow Metro puts on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season’s first episode
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin mum on Siemens statement, hopes companies will carry on dialogue
2
Putin says he lives normal life, despite his busy schedule
3
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence school
4
Putin doesn't rule out running in 2018 presidential race
5
Chinese Navy warships arrive in Russian Baltic port for joint drills
6
Press review: US agents bully Russian to lie about DNC hack and Serbia eyes East or West
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама