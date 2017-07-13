Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Convicts jailed for killing Nemtsov plotted backup plan of his murder in Moscow hotel

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 13, 20:43 UTC+3

Nemtsov's family vows to pursue masterminds behind murder with more legal action

Share
1 pages in this article
Tamerlan Esterkhanov

Tamerlan Esterkhanov

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Read also
A portrait of politician Boris Nemtsov

Nemtsov's family vows to pursue masterminds behind murder with more legal action

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Five convicts sentenced for the murder of Russian opposition activist Boris Nemtsov plotted a backup plan of the politician’s killing in Moscow’s Ukraina hotel where he could have arrived with his girlfriend Anna Duritskaya, Prosecutor Maria Semenenko told TASS on Thursday.

"Three hours prior to Nemtsov’s murder, Temirlan Eskerkhanov and Ruslan Mukhudinov [a suspect contractor of the murder] were staying in the Ukraina hotel as they did not rule out that he [Nemtsov[ could have come there with Duritskaya. And this was a backup plan of the murder," she said.

On Thursday, Moscow’s District Military Court found guilty all the five defendants in the case of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov’s murder and gave them 11 to 20-year sentences in a high-security penal colony and a fine of 100,000 rubles ($1,659) each.

The decision was made by Judge Yuri Zhitnikov based on the jury’s guilty verdict. However, the court took into account the time they had already spent in custody since March 2015. Material evidence has been handed over to the Russian Investigative Committee which continues to look into the criminal case.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nemtsov murder
Persons
Boris Nemtsov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
2
Diplomat assumes NATO may be encouraging Ukraine to carry on with war in Donbass
3
Kremlin reiterates turbines for Crimea were made in Russia
4
Russia’s new medium-class carrier rocket to get advanced acceleration unit
5
Russian diplomat calls to quash NATO’s attempts to falsify history
6
Top diplomat says Russia’s campaign in Syria aimed at preventing Iraq scenario
7
Sberbank closes first deal on Shanghai Gold Exchange
TOP STORIES
Реклама