Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense lawyers ask Supreme Court to refer Nemtsov murder case for rehearing

Society & Culture
July 19, 16:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On July 13, Moscow’s District Military Court found all five of the defendants guilty of Nemtsov’s murder and handed them 11-to 20-year sentences in a maximum-security penal colony

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Lawyers for the persons sentenced to lengthy terms for the murder of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov have appealed the verdict, they told TASS on Wednesday.

"We request the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation to cancel the verdict and to refer the case for rehearing, starting with selection of the jury," said Anna Byurchieva, a lawyer for Temirlan Eskerkhanov.

Read also

Chechen leader calls sentence in Nemtsov murder case ‘strange’

Nemtsov’s convicted killers had ‘Plan B’ in store for his murder at Moscow hotel

Kremlin hopes masterminds behind Nemtsov murder will be found

Unpaid parking space turns out to be key clue leading to capture of Nemtsov’s killers

Nemtsov’s murderers handed 11 to 20 years in penal colony

Attorneys of defendants in Nemtsov murder case point to violations in jury’s decision

Relatives of defendants in Nemtsov murder case to appeal to ECHR

The Supreme Court said that the rest convicts, including the killer Zaur Dadayev, had submitted appeals as well.

In the meantime, the claimant’s lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, told TASS that Zhanna Nemtsova, the politician’s daughter, had not yet taken a decision if she would appeal against the verdict.

"I think we will have it sorted out by Monday," he said.

On July 13, Moscow’s District Military Court found all five of the defendants guilty of Nemtsov’s murder and handed them 11-to 20-year sentences in a maximum-security penal colony. The decision was made by Judge Yury Zhitnikov based on the jury’s guilty verdict.

That being said, the final sentence for the defendants is as follows: Zaur Dadayev received 20 years in prison and a fine of 100,000 rubles ($1,659), Anzor Gubashev - 19 years in prison and a fine of 100,000 rubles; Shadid Gubashev - 16 years behind bars and a fine of 100,000 rubles, Temirlan Eskerkhanov - 14 years’ imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 rubles, and Khamzat Bakhayev - 11 years behind bars and a fine of 100,000 rubles.

Nemtsov’s murder

Boris Nemtsov, former deputy prime minister under then-President Boris Yeltsin, co-chairman of the Parnas party and lawmaker of the Yaroslavl regional legislature, was gunned down in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murdering the politician: Zaur Dadayev, Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, Tamerlan Eskerkhanov and Khamzat Bakhayev. Another suspect, Beslan Shavanov, put up resistance to police and blew himself up.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nemtsov murder
Persons
Boris Nemtsov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Moscow Metro puts on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season’s first episode
13
Stalingrad: Remembering the bloodiest battle of World War II
15
This week in photos: Trump-Macron rendezvous, Mosul in ruins and California wildfires
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US State Department voices concerns over ‘Little Russia’ project
2
Russia’s advanced military hardware premiers at MAKS-2017 international airshow
3
Russian filmmaker: ‘We are witnessing a dictatorship of political correctness in Europe’
4
German Cabinet voices concern over ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses activities in Russia
5
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
6
Lavrov slams EU’s ‘absurd’ bid to tie better dialogue with Russia to fulfilling Minsk deal
7
Trump blasts media reports on his ‘secret’ meeting with Putin
TOP STORIES
Реклама