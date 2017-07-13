Back to Main page
Kremlin hopes masterminds behind Nemtsov murder will be found

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 13, 14:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On July 13, Moscow’s District Military Court found guilty five defendants in the case of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov’s murder and gave them 11 to 20-year sentences

Portraits of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov

Portraits of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on the court’s decision concerning the politician Boris Nemtsov’s murder. However, Peskov told reporters he hoped that the murder masterminds would be found.

Read also
The announcement of the verdict in the Russian politician Boris Nemtsov murder case at the Moscow District Military Court

Nemtsov’s murderers handed 11 to 20 years in penal colony

"We don’t comment on court decisions," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked for a response to the ruling.

When commenting on the possibility of finding the crime’s mastermind, Peskov said that "there is hope that it will be done."

The presidential spokesman was also asked if Chechnya’s law enforcement agencies, where Nemtsov murder perpetrators had served, would face any consequences. "This situation has absolutely nothing to do with the Kremlin’s agenda," he said. "I doubt that the question is correct since there is no connection with their (the convicts) professional activities, so I don’t think it is correct to put the question this way," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Court ruling

On Thursday, Moscow’s District Military Court found guilty all the five defendants in the case of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov’s murder and gave them 11 to 20-year sentences in a high-security penal colony and a fine of 100,000 rubles ($1,659) each. The decision was made by Judge Yuri Zhitnikov based on the jury’s guilty verdict. However, the court took into account the time they had already spent in custody since March 2015. Material evidence has been handed over to the Russian Investigative Committee which continues to look into the criminal case.

Read also
A portrait of politician Boris Nemtsov

Nemtsov's family vows to pursue masterminds behind murder with more legal action

