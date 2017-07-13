Back to Main page
Unpaid parking space turns out to be key clue leading to capture of Nemtsov’s killers

Society & Culture
July 13, 15:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The investigators found that the suspects were tailing Nemtsov and watching his movements for a month and a half

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. An unpaid parking space for a car owned by the murder suspects of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov turned out to be a decisive clue for investigators in proving their guilt, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Thursday.

"The investigators found that the suspects were tailing Nemtsov and watching his movements for a month and a half," the spokeswoman said in the wake of a verdict passed on all the five defendants in the case.

Thus, the results from the genetic expert studies confirmed the presence of the suspects’ biological material in the ZAZ car. Specifically, the biological material found on the bottle with cranberry jelly left in the ZAZ car belonged to one of the suspects, Gubashev. The investigators also found that the cranberry jelly was bought not far from Nemtsov’s place of residence and the trace expert studies confirmed the presence of the shot traces on the hands and the body of Zaur Dadayev.

Shavanov's criminal prosecution ended in November 2015, when the suspect blew himself up during an attempt to detain him in Grozny. Ruslan Mukhudinov has been on an international wanted list.

Court’s verdict

Moscow’s District Military Court found all five of the defendants guilty of murdering Russian politician Boris Nemtsov and handed them 11- to 20-year sentences in a maximum-security penal colony. The decision was made by Judge Yury Zhitnikov based on the jury’s guilty verdict.

That being said, the final sentence for the defendants is as follows: Dadayev received 20 years in prison and a fine of 100,000 rubles ($1,659), Anzor Gubashev - 19 years in prison and a fine of 100,000 rubles; Shadid Gubashev - 16 years behind bars and a fine of 100,000 rubles, Temirlan Eskerkhanov - 14 years’ imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 rubles, and Khamzat Bakhayev - 11 years behind bars and a fine of 100,000 rubles. Eskerkhanov will be stripped of his ensign military rank, while Dadayev will be stripped of his lieutenant military rank and the Order of Courage.

