Relatives of defendants in Nemtsov murder case to appeal to ECHR

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The relatives of the defendants convicted of the Boris Nemtsov murder case intend to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). This information was confirmed by the defendants’ lawyers after the verdict had been pronounced in the Moscow District Military Court on Thursday.
"There were a great number of violations. The defendants’ right of defense was violated. We will definitely appeal to the ECHR," the lawyer of one of the defendants, Anna Byurchieva, said. The lawyers also noted that it was too early to draw the line. After the pronouncement of the verdict an appeal will be submitted to the Russian Supreme Court. "Taking into account that the jury considered the defendants as undeserving leniency, the harshest penalty will be imposed on them," Zaur Dadaev’s lawyer, Mark Kaverzin, assumed.