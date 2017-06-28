Jury’s verdict in Nemtsov murder case delayed until June 29

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. On Wednesday, the jury failed to deliver a verdict for five persons charged with the murder of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov, the jury foreperson told the judge in Moscow’s District Military Court.

"The jury members have got tired, we ask for a recess until tomorrow, June 29," she said. After that, Judge Yuri Zhitnikov announced a recess until 11:00 Moscow time on Thursday (08:00 GMT).