Jury’s verdict in Nemtsov murder case delayed until June 29

Society & Culture
June 28, 17:25 UTC+3

The jury failed to deliver a verdict on Wednesday

Flowers and candles left at a portrait of Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, 2015

Kremlin vows to continue search for masterminds behind Nemtsov murder

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. On Wednesday, the jury failed to deliver a verdict for five persons charged with the murder of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov, the jury foreperson told the judge in Moscow’s District Military Court.

"The jury members have got tired, we ask for a recess until tomorrow, June 29," she said. After that, Judge Yuri Zhitnikov announced a recess until 11:00 Moscow time on Thursday (08:00 GMT).

Read also

Suspect in Nemtsov’s murder denies guilt

Prosecutor highlights analysis of phone calls as key to solving Nemtsov’s murder

Putin considers thorough investigation into Nemtsov’s murder necessary

Putin closely follows probe into Nemtsov murder

Court refuses to summon Chechen leader Kadyrov for questioning in Nemtsov murder case

Nemtsov murder
