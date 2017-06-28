Jury’s verdict in Nemtsov murder case delayed until June 29

Unique buildings by legendary architect Frank Lloyd WrightSociety & Culture June 28, 17:28
Telegram founder agrees to register service in RussiaBusiness & Economy June 28, 16:50
St. Petersburg City Assembly votes against referendum on St. Isaac’s Cathedral issueSociety & Culture June 28, 16:43
Russia’s advanced Lider-class destroyer to get nuclear propulsion unitMilitary & Defense June 28, 16:06
Russia restarts production of engines for shipborne fighter jetsMilitary & Defense June 28, 15:54
Russian senate speaker calls for international cooperation in fight against cyber crimeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 15:46
Kremlin says ‘Petya’ ransomware attack validates Russia’s call to fight hackersRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 14:51
Russian Navy may get new advanced aircraft carrierMilitary & Defense June 28, 14:39
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 14:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. On Wednesday, the jury failed to deliver a verdict for five persons charged with the murder of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov, the jury foreperson told the judge in Moscow’s District Military Court.
"The jury members have got tired, we ask for a recess until tomorrow, June 29," she said. After that, Judge Yuri Zhitnikov announced a recess until 11:00 Moscow time on Thursday (08:00 GMT).