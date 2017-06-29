All five defendants charged with Nemtsov's murder found guilty

Jurors have come to a verdict on the five defendants charged with the murder of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov.

"A verdict has been reached," the jury foreman told Judge Yury Zhitnikov.

The Nemtsov murder trial started in October 2016, the parties picked 12 key jurors and ten alternates. On June 27, 2017, the judge removed two of the jury members. One female juror was removed for withholding information about her husband’s criminal record, while another juror was removed for coming to the deliberation room carrying notes concerning the case, which had not been considered by the court.