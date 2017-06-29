All five defendants charged with Nemtsov's murder found guilty

All five defendants charged with Nemtsov's murder found guiltyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 16:12
Putin to receive ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger ThursdayRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 15:51
Russia’s missile early warning system helps ward off any threatMilitary & Defense June 29, 15:19
Jury to deliberate on verdict in Nemtsov murder caseSociety & Culture June 29, 15:08
Foreign customers interested in Russia’s latest icebreaker projectBusiness & Economy June 29, 14:22
British media accuse Russian footballers of doping after failure to host 2018 World CupSport June 29, 14:08
Russia’s budget deficit to fall almost by half in 2018 — PM MedvedevBusiness & Economy June 29, 13:59
Diplomat reassures that Russia, US ‘not in state of conflict’ over SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 13:39
Kiev court decides to try ex-president accused of high treason in absentiaWorld June 29, 13:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
Jurors have come to a verdict on the five defendants charged with the murder of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov.
"A verdict has been reached," the jury foreman told Judge Yury Zhitnikov.
The Nemtsov murder trial started in October 2016, the parties picked 12 key jurors and ten alternates. On June 27, 2017, the judge removed two of the jury members. One female juror was removed for withholding information about her husband’s criminal record, while another juror was removed for coming to the deliberation room carrying notes concerning the case, which had not been considered by the court.