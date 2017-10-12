Back to Main page
Kiev mayor announces plans to dedicate monument to Boris Nemtsov

Society & Culture
October 12, 15:18 UTC+3 KIEV

After the Orange Revolution Boris Nemtsov was invited by then President Viktor Yushchenko to serve as his freelance advisor

KIEV, October 12. /TASS/. A monument dedicated to murdered Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov and a park named after him will appear in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

"We have already chosen the park and discussed the possibility of installing the monument. We will make a decision on these issues in the near future," the press service of the City Hall quotes him as saying.

Boris Nemtsov murder in Moscow
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

ECHR rules Nemtsov’s convicted murderer should receive 6,000-euro compensation

Nemtsov’s daughter appeals against verdict on her father’s murder with Supreme Court

Defense lawyers ask Supreme Court to refer Nemtsov murder case for rehearing

Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister under then-President Boris Yeltsin, co-chairman of the Parnas political party and lawmaker from the Yaroslavl regional legislature, was gunned down in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015. Five individuals were arrested on suspicion of murdering the politician: Zaur Dadayev, Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, Tamerlan Eskerkhanov and Khamzat Bakhayev. Another suspect, Beslan Shavanov, resisted police and blew himself up.

On July 13, Moscow District Military Court sentenced Zaur Dadaev, brothers Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, along with Temirlan Eskherhanov and Khamzat Bakhayev to 11 to 20 years behind bars in a maximum security penal colony with a 100,000 ruble ($1,714) fine for each of them.

According to investigators, Ruslan Mukhudinov, a former officer of the Chechen Sever (or North) battalion, is the mastermind and organizer of the murder. Mukhudinov was charged in absentia. He has been on an international wanted list since November 2015.

In February 2005, after the Orange Revolution, Boris Nemtsov was invited by then President Viktor Yushchenko to serve as his freelance advisor. He worked in that capacity until October 2006.

Persons
Boris Nemtsov
Реклама