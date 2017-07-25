ECHR rules Nemtsov’s convicted murderer should receive 6,000-euro compensation

PARIS, July 25. /TASS/. The European Court on Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled to pay 6,000 euros in compensation to Temirlan Eskerkhanov convicted of involvement in Boris Nemtsov’s murder, the court said on Tuesday.

In their appeal, Temirlan Eskerkhanov, Anzor Gubashev and Shadid Gubashev complained that they faced inhuman and degrading treatment while in prison. They also pointed to the violation of their rights to effective judicial defense and said they were discontent with the conditions of their detention and transport.

On July 13, Moscow District Military Court sentenced Temirlan Eskerkhanov, Anzor Gubashev and Shadid Gubashev to 14, 19 and 16 years of imprisonment respectively. The murderer Zaur Dadaev was given 20 years of imprisonment and convicted Khamzat Bakhaev, 11 years.

Oppositionist and co-chairman of the Parnas party Boris Nemtsov was shot on February 27, 2015, in downtown Moscow.

Four bullets struck Nemtsov in the back while he was crossing the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge.

The politician died at the scene.