Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may appeal ECHR’s decision on compensation for defendant in Nemtsov murder case

Society & Culture
July 25, 15:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry said that the court’s ruling had not found any violations that might serve as a basis for withdrawing the court’s decisions and the announced verdict on the criminal case

Share
1 pages in this article
Portraits of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov

Portraits of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian Justice Ministry does not rule out the possibility of appealing against the decision made by the European Court on Human Rights (ECHR) on payment of 6,000 euros in compensation to Temirlan Eskerkhanov convicted of involvement in the murder of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov, the ministry reported.

Read also
Temirlan Eskerkhanov

ECHR rules Nemtsov’s convicted murderer should receive 6,000-euro compensation

"The European Court has partially satisfied the corresponding claims regarding imprisonment and transport conditions, as well as delays in the appeals proceedings. Making such decisions by the European Court is a regular practice that has been applied in similar cases regarding many states that are members of the Convention [on Human Rights]," the Justice Ministry said in its report.

The ministry said that the court’s ruling had not found any violations that might serve as a basis for withdrawing the court’s decisions and the announced verdict on the criminal case.

"The ruling of the European Court has entered into effect and cannot be appealed against," the Justice Ministry added.

Gubashev brothers’ appeal declined

The Justice Ministry reiterated that two other case defendants - Anzor Gubashev and Shadid Gubashev - also appealed to the ECHR, complaining about conditions of their transfer to and from prison, the conditions of their detention in the convoy cell, the length of their pre-trial detention and about excessively long proceedings in the judicial review of their detention. "Russian authorities declined the European Court’s proposal to reach a friendly settlement with the applicants due to disagreement with their claims. The Russian side drew the ECHR’s attention to the violation by the applicants and their process agents of the established privacy rules, in particular, by informing a number of mass media outlets on the procedure and terms for the type of a friendly settlement proposed by the European Court," the Justice Ministry noted. As a result, the ECHR agreed with the reasoning of the Russian authorities and recognized the Gubashev brothers’ complaints as improper due to the violation of the Convention’s requirements on the confidential character of friendly settlements.

Read also

Nemtsov’s daughter appeals against verdict on her father’s murder with Supreme Court

Defense lawyers ask Supreme Court to refer Nemtsov murder case for rehearing

Kremlin hopes masterminds behind Nemtsov murder will be found

Nemtsov’s murderers handed 11 to 20 years in penal colony

Earlier, the dispute was settled by Russia’s authorities in the form of a pre-trial agreement, according to which the government obliged to pay 6,000 euros to Eskerkhanov, 6,500 euros to Anzor Gubashev and 6,500 euros to Shadid Gubashev. Russia’s authorities are obliged to pay compensation to Eskerkhanov within three months.

On July 13, Moscow District Military Court sentenced Temirlan Eskerkhanov, Anzor Gubashev and Shadid Gubashev to 14, 19 and 16 years of imprisonment respectively. Murderer Zaur Dadaev was given 20 years of imprisonment and the fifth defendant, Khamzat Bakhaev, 11 years.

Oppositionist and co-chairman of the Parnas party Boris Nemtsov was shot on February 27, 2015, in downtown Moscow. Four bullets struck Nemtsov in the back while he was crossing the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge. He died at the scene.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nemtsov murder
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
15
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs
14
Ghost ships and miraculous landscapes of Russia's Kamchatka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systems
2
Kremlin comments on US potentially funneling weapons to Kiev
3
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit
4
Poll reveals most Russians familiar with Jehovah’s Witnesses support its ban
5
US will either have to put up with North Korea’s nuclear weapons or use force — expert
6
New limits on microloans to kill off most micro lenders in Russia, say experts
7
Putin comments on situation in Middle East
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама