Russian Supreme Court to verify validity of verdict on Nemtsov murder case

Society & Culture
October 10, 5:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nemtsov was killed in downtown Moscow late in the evening on February 27, 2015

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Russian Supreme Court will verify validity of the verdict on the murder of politician Boris Nemtsov, the court’s press service told TASS.

"At 09:30 Moscow time, October 10, the judicial division of military appeals will study appeals of defendants Khamzat Bakhaev, Shadid Gubashev, Zaur Dadaev and Temirlan Eskerhanov against the verdict of the Moscow District Military Court for those involved in politician Boris Nemtsov’s murder," the court representative said.

On July 13, the Moscow District Military Court sentenced Zaur Dadaev, brothers Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, Termilan Eskherhanov and Khamzat Bakhaev to 11 to 20 years of imprisonment in maximum security penal colony with a 100,000 ruble ($1,714) fine for each of them. Maximum sentence was given to the crime perpetrator, former deputy commander of the North (Sever) battalion Dadaev. Eskerhanov and brothers Anzor and Shadid Gubashev were sentenced to 14,19 and 16 years in colony, whereas Bakhaev got 11 years.

The defendants faced maximum punishment up to life sentence that prosecutors had asked during negotiations between the parties for the perpetrator of the murder Zaur Dadaev.

Nemtsov was killed in downtown Moscow late in the evening on February 27, 2015. On March 6, investigative authorities arrested five suspects. One more suspected member of the murder Beslan Shavanov blew himself up when police tried to arrest him. According to investigators, former officer of the North battalion Ruslan Mukhudinov is the suspected organizer of the crime. Charges were brought against him in absentia, and since November 2015 he has been on the international wanted list.

