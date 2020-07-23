Kremlin says nothing new in Britain’s Russia report

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. There is nothing new in the report on Russia published by British MPs, Krem

lin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, there was nothing [new]. Yes, probably, [there was nothing new] for all," Peskov said.

In the report published on Tuesday, the British parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee said it was impossible to improve relations between London and Moscow under the current Russian leadership. The MPs claim that Russia is carrying out "malicious cyber activity" involving organized crime groups. The committee also alleged that Russia had tried to influence the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

On June 21, before the report’s publication, Peskov voiced hope that the British MPs would not slap unfounded accusations against Moscow. He stressed that Russia had never interfered in election campaigns in other countries.