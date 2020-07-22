Russia to reinforce its borders in response to NATO relocation

"Of course, we closely analyze all this, including from the standpoint of military planning," he said. "If any reinforcement would be deemed necessary, then, of course, all necessary measures will be taken, he said.

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia will take measures to reinforce its Western border in response to relocation of NATO forces if necessary, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS Wednesday.

He underscored that Russia’s potential response to the Alliance’s actions will be efficient and less costly.

"Sometimes, during talks with our colleagues, they hint that our response must be symmetrical. […] No, we will do what we want; it will all comply with the obligations we have taken upon ourselves," he noted.

The deputy foreign minister also expressed his regrets over negative development of situation in international security.

"Those security instruments that existed before and ensured security - not by creating potentials and counter-potentials, but by military restraint, bigger transparency - are being eroded. And not just eroded, they are being deliberately destroyed," he added.

Earlier, Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump ordered Pentagon to reduce the number of soldiers stationed in Germany. According to Reuters, 9,500 of US soldiers and officers will be withdrawn from Germany. Some speculated that these forces could be relocated to Poland. In response, Polish President Andrzej Duda claimed that, should US forces be withdrawn from any NATO country, Warsaw will ensure that these forces "are not withdrawn from Europe."