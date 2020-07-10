US biological laboratories in third countries raise suspicions — ex-PM Medvedev

Speaking during a meeting on international cooperation on countering the COVID-19 infection and other epidemics, Medvedev noted that Russia advocates international cooperation during laboratory research.

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Operation of US laboratories in third countries raises suspicions, while this should not be the case, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev noted Friday.

"Unfortunately, not everyone adheres to the same position. This is not the case for a number of our colleagues, and I mean the position the United States takes when it works in laboratories deployed in certain countries that border us or are even members of the Eurasian Economic Union," the deputy chairman underscored.

"In any case, such an activity may even be beneficial, but it must raise no suspicions," Medvedev said. "Unfortunately, such suspicions arise in the modern world."

Earlier, Moscow repeatedly voiced its concerns over US biological laboratories in Georgia and Ukraine. Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich noted the lack of transparency in these enterprises, including those, which Ukrainian and Georgian authorities have only limited control over. The diplomat recalled leaks in the media, suggesting that these laboratories, under the guise of fight with infectious diseases, conduct classified experiments with highly dangerous pathogens, including plague and hemorrhagic fevers causative agents.