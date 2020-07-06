Russian Embassy in UK says Moscow may respond to Magnitsky Amendment

LONDON, July 6. /TASS/. Imposition of the UK sanctions against 25 Russian nationals whom London considers involved in human rights violations is an unfriendly and outrageous step, Russian Embassy in the UK spokesman said, warning that Moscow reserves its right for retaliation.

"Inclusion of the senior authorities of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee, as well as judges, to the list sparks the most outrage. In Russia, the investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office and the court work independently from the executive power and are led solely by the law," the diplomat said.

"Russia reserves its right for retaliatory steps over the unfriendly decision of the UK," he underscored.