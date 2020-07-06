Diplomat expects potential of cooperation between Russia, China, US to come through

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Moscow, Beijing and Washington can work together without confrontation so the Russian Foreign Ministry is hopeful that their potential will come through in a constructive manner, the ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"Relations between Moscow, Beijing and Washington are very complicated and very interesting. I think, the history of international relations can be studied by assessing them," Zakharova pointed out. "I read about the Russia-US-China triangle in books from by dad’s library, then at the university and then at work. I have always thought that once we overcome the consequences of direct confrontation, the 21st century will give the triangle the opportunity to work together on a completely different intellectual level," she added.

"I would like to hope that the triangle’s potential will come through in a constructive manner," Zakharova went on to say. "Frankly speaking, three or four years ago, it was hard to imagine such a level of confrontation between Washington and Beijing, which would involve trade wars, sanctions and blacklists. One could predict such things but not at today’s level," the Russian diplomat noted.

Zakharova also shared her first impressions of Beijing. "I went there with my parents when I was six," she recalled. "Everything seemed grey and dull, few food products were available. I was stunned by the contrast between China’s strong inner culture and its grey exterior. My mom helped me understand China, its people, their culture and psychology," Zakharova said.