Kremlin comments on Bolton’s ‘assessments’ of Putin

"Regarding his [Bolton’s] assessments of our president, there are various ones, one can agree with some of them, and one can disagree with some of them, that’s why you need to look at individual messages here," the Kremlin official said. In his opinion "one cannot give it a general evaluation." He also refused to comment on whether Bolton’s perception of Putin is positive or negative.

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The evaluations that Trump’s ex-National Security Affairs John Bolton provided in his memoir on Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be taken as a whole, since it is possible to agree with some but not all of them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

Peskov also did not discuss the content of Bolton’s book entitled: The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, which touches on America’s internal policy. "We would like to refrain from making comments on his opinions regarding the internal political situation in the US. This is none of our business, and the characterization which Bolton gave his commander-in-chief, whom he had served under as an assistant for a year is none of our business, we will not [comment] on that," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

"As far as we could tell from the available materials about the book, Bolton largely brings the information related to his official activities, negotiations, and various top-level meetings," the press secretary noted. He emphasized: "Of course, part of this information cannot really be made public, at least in our country it is "for internal use only." "We have such a practice, yet apparently it is different in the US which is again none of our business," Putin’s press secretary pointed out.