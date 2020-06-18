Putin proposes UN Five to discuss common principles in world affairs

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia proposes to discuss the common principles in world affairs during the upcoming summit of the UN Security Council permanent members - Russia, China, France, the US and the UK, President Vladimir Putin says in his article on the history of the World War II, published in The National Interest journal.

"First of all, in our opinion, it would be useful to discuss steps to develop collective principles in world affairs", Putin wrote about the proposed agenda of the upcoming summit. He proposed to " speak frankly about the issues of preserving peace, strengthening global and regional security, strategic arms control, as well as joint efforts in countering terrorism, extremism and other major challenges and threats."

According to the head of state, the situation in the global economy, including "overcoming the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic" is a "special item on the agenda.".

Modern system of international relations is one of the most important outcomes of the World War II, and today’s world leaders must guarantee that it will be preserved and improved, Putin said.

"The creation of the modern system of international relations is one of the major outcomes of the Second World War," the article says. "It is a duty of ours - all those who take political responsibility and primarily representatives of the victorious powers in the Second World War - to guarantee that this system is maintained and improved."

Calls to strip the permanent members of the UN Security Council of the veto power are irresponsible, Putin said.

"The calls that have been made quite often in recent years to abolish the veto power, to deny special opportunities to permanent members of the Security Council are actually irresponsible," the Russian leader writes. "After all, if that happens, the United Nations would in essence become the League of Nations - a meeting for empty talk without any leverage on the world processes. How it ended is well known.".

Russia calls on all nations to step up the process of declassification of archives on prewar and wartime periods, and it is ready for a broad international cooperation in this field, Putin said.

"We urge all states to step up the process of making their archives public and publishing previously unknown documents of the war and pre-war periods - the way Russia has done it in recent years," Putin said. "In this context, we are ready for broad cooperation and joint research projects engaging historians.".

The article is published in the National Interest journal in English.