EU foreign policy chief hopes for Lavrov’s participation in Syria donor conference

BRUSSELS, June 17. /TASS/. EU High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell, who held a video conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, has expressed hope that Russia’s top diplomat would attend the international Syria donor conference on June 30.

"High Representative Borrell conveyed his hope that Foreign Minister Lavrov will participate in the fourth Brussels Conference on Supporting the future of Syria and the region on 30 June, which aims at rallying the international community around full and concrete support for a UN-brokered political solution in line with UNSC Resolution 2254, as well as sustained financial support in addressing the Syria crisis," the European Union External Action service said in a statement.

According to the document, Borrel and Lavrov also discussed other international issues, such as the Ukrainian conflict, the Iranian nuclear deal and the situation in Libya.