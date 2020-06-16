US manipulating UN to punish Iran — Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Washington has no right to manipulate the UN Security Council and the UN Secretariat, trying to punish Tehran for its stance on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters Tuesday following his talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"If this plan [JCPOA] does not fit the logic of the current US administration, if it says it is a bad deal, it is Washington’s position. However, Washington cannot have any right to punish Iran by abusing the UN Security Council authority and, in fact, manipulating the UNSC and the UN Secretariat to a known degree," the minister noted.